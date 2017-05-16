Honoring our men and women in blue

This week marks National Police Week.

The county would like to remember the fallen and honor those who serve our communities.

As sad as the day is, the week started off as one to remember the men and women in blue that serve and protect our communities, proudly.

The entire state of Montana is realizing the hard truths of the sacrifice made by those die in the line of duty.

It was 1962 that a proclamation declaring this week in may as the official national police week intended to honor and pay tribute to officers, both serving and those that have died in the line of duty.

Every year, the ceremony is held at the National Peace Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Some of the names etched on the wall include officers that dedicated their lives to protecting communities in Montana.

In 2015, Cascade County Deputy Sheriff Joe Dunn was added to the wall.

In 2010, the Montana Highway Patrol and the town of three forks were devastated when 23 year old Trooper David DeLaittre was shot and killed just a short distance from his childhood home.

Trooper David DeLaittre has a memorial in that town and he is not the only fallen trooper that the MHP has honored with a memorial.

Trooper James Anderson's memorial is in Bozeman hill and Trooper Evan Schinder has one in Columbia hills.

Friday here in Great Falls the GFPD will hold their annual luncheon to recognized the great service of 20 officers, one 911 dispatcher and others who play major roles in this city.

The GFPD says that since they have been celebrating police week they have honored over several hundred police officers.

The family here at KFBB would like to send out our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of State Trooper Mason Moore.