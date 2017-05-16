Cascade County shows support for fallen officer

When the Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies learned about the tragic death of Broadwater County Sheriff Mason Moore, they immediately reached out to their sheriff's department to lend a hand.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards and a Lieutenant immediately headed to Townsend. Undersheriff John Stevens recalled the feeling Cascade County officials had when Joseph Dunn passed, and says it's important to show their support for Broadwater.

"You're right back there you can feel it," Stevens said. "That terrible feeling you had and that's why as soon as we could we were in vehicles and headed down to Townsend. We cant take it away but anything we can do we're there for them."

Stevens has been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years. He says when a tragedy like Mason Moore's happens. It's something that's always in the back of their minds as law officers.

Stevens says it's a brotherhood and sisterhood among deputies, and cascade county officials know Broadwater would provide equally as much support.



