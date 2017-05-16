Senator Steve Daines Introduces Back the Blue Bill

"My heart is extremely heavy." The first words out of Robynn Dunn-Bracke's mouth, as she reflects on Tuesday's killing of Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, less than three years after her late husband, Joseph Dunn, was killed in the line of duty in Cascade County. "From the minute I heard about it until I'm talking to you now, I've been crying and just feeling the weight that this family is experiencing and just wishing I was there comforting them, and knowing there...
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.
Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
