Senator Steve Daines Introduces Back the Blue Bill

The deadly shooting in Broadwater is getting a response from one of Montana's U.S. Senators. Senator Steve Daines introduced a bill he claims will help protect law enforcement officers from those who wish them harm. The bill is called “The Back the Blue Act of 2017”. It would increase penalties for criminals who intentionally target law enforcement, as well as provide new tools for officers to protect themselves. It would make killing, attempting to kill, or conspiracy to kill anyone who is recognized as a federal officials a federal crime. Violators could face up to 30 years in prison or the death penalty. It creates a new federal crime for assaulting a federally funded law enforcement officer. It would also allow law enforcement officers to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions where carrying a gun is prohibited. Finally, it would expand the use of grant funding to strengthen relationships between police and communities. Senator Daines went on to say Montanans can unite around the support for the men and women who protect our communities, and criminals who look to hurt them should face the harshest penalties.