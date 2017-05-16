Great Falls Police Release Statement In Support Of Broadwater Co - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Police Release Statement In Support Of Broadwater County

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The outpouring of compassion continues tonight for Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. The Great Falls Police Department have released a statement showing their support. Chief Dave Bowen said in part, "The murder... Has hit the Montana law enforcement family hard, including the men and women of the Great Falls Police Department. Our hearts are heavy knowing another brother has been lost...  Our deepest condolences go out to Deputy Moore's family, the community members of Broadwater County, and our brothers and sisters at the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office." The Great Falls Police Department is also planning to send officers to Broadwater County, as a show of support for the community.

