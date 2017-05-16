Friends of Great Falls Public Library hosts annual book fair

Book lovers, close your mouths! The annual Friends of the Library book fair is here, and it's better than ever before.

The organization works towards raising money for programs and development at the Great Falls Public Library, and the book fair serves as it's largest fundraiser of the year. This year's fair will feature new reads from across multiple genres, mediums, and difficulty levels.

Jude Smith, with the Great Falls Public Library, says if it wasn't for the Friends of the Library, they wouldn't be able to offer many of the learning experiences they do, so supporting the organization is more important now than ever.

The fair will kick off on Wednesday, May 17th at 4:00pm. The first day is "members" only, but you can pay the $15 registration fee at the door to get in. Each day after is free admission. The fair will continue Thursday from 4:00-7:00pm, Saturday May 20th 11:00-4:00pm, and Sunday May 21st 1:00-4:00pm.

For more information on the fair or the Friends of the Library, visit their website.