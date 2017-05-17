GFPD investigating hotel homicide - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPD investigating hotel homicide

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
The Great Falls Police Department is investigating a death that happened overnight at the Airway Motel on the southwest side of Great Falls. According to Deputy Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, the investigation is a homicide. 

Racki says there is a person of interest in custody and there is no further threat to the community. GFPD has not released the the name of the victim at this time. 

