Great Falls Police are investigating an overnight death

The Great Falls Police Department are currently investigating a death Tuesday night on the south west side of town.

The Airway Motel is where a body of an unidentified person was found late Tuesday night. The Great Falls Police Department has released limited information, but this is what we know.

In a press release sent out Wednesday by GFPD, an investigation is underway, but when we spoke to the Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki who told said that this specific case is a homicide investigation. GFPD has not confirmed that. But did say the body is in transport to the Montana state crime lab in Missoula. The statement said until the autopsy is completed the cause of death will remain undetermined. Officers will remain of scene until the release of the autopsy are in. Just in case it does turn out to be a homicide. The scene will be undisturbed.



