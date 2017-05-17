Phone party, get out and vote

The congressional election is less than 10 days away. Which means candidates are in their home stretch to the big day. So don't be surprised if you get some last minute phone calls.

However, some of the calls may not be from the congressional parties. Right here in the Electric City the Great Falls Community Action Team is holding two "Get Out the Vote Phone Parties." The first one id Wednesday night. Hannah Pates said this is a non partisian effort to get people educated and involved.

"Our main goal is to get people out to vote especially those who are low income and those who are often left out of the democratic process especially since this is a special election there's usually really low turn out. Despite the low turn out we still need to get people out to vote then people will be properly represented," said Pate.

Those calls will start from 5-30 until 7-30 from Paris Gibson Square. The GFCAT said they can always use volunteers and food will be provided.