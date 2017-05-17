New Cascade County Attorney - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New Cascade County Attorney

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Wednesday, Cascade County Officially chose it's newest leading prosecutor, that would be Joshua Racki. 

Racki previously served as the Deputy Attorney for Cascade County. He was unanimously chosen to replace former Attorney John Parker, who is now serving as a Cascade County Judge. 

Racki was sworn in by Parker Wednesday afternoon. His new job will take effect immediately. 

