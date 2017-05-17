Helping you save money while keeping you kids busy this summer

The magic word here is "free" or at least as close as you can get to it. There are two organizations offering free to little cost for children summer camps right here in the Great Falls

The parks and recreation department has a program called park pals and it costs you absolutely nothing. Parks like Rhodes, Carter, Lion and Chosen Springs park will have physical activities like dodge ball, jump rope and tug of war and different art activities including making slime which is a favorite, painting and bead making.

One teenager who now works for the parks and rec center is a former participant of the free program.

He says there's more to the program than kids just having fun. there's life lessons to be learned too.

Meanwhile, with the boys and girls club, you can expect a full summer of field trips, gardening and games.

this is full eight hours of activity for just over 11 dollars a day totaling to to 90 dollars a week.

now if the price is still a bit steep, don't worry, there is a scholarship program for children who need a little help.

Parks and times are listed below:

Monday - Friday

Gibson Park, 9:45-10:30 a.m. (free food follows)

Verde Park, 10:45-11:30 a.m.

Rhodes Park, 12:15-1 p.m. (free food at noon)

Lions Park, 1:15- 2p.m. (free lunch at 12:40)

Pin ski Park, 2:15-3 p.m.