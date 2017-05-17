Helena High's Trey Tintinger Reaching New Heights

From breaking personal records to unofficially breaking world records - Trey Tintinger always goes all in.

"When I go out to places, people are like, 'Oh! You're the high jumper.' I'm like, 'Yeah. That's me," Trey said.

Trey's been wowing the crowds since his first time high jumping in seventh grade - where he cleared 5'6", which made him think:

"Wow, maybe I should keep going at this. Maybe I could go somewhere," Trey said.

He kept growing - just a year later, jumping more than a foot higher at 6'6 3/4" at the USATF Junior Olympics.

"He's determined. He has one thing on his mind and that's to be the best," explained teammate Zander Mozer. "I can't stop him and I don't think anyone else can."

But months ago, Trey didn't even know if he would be able to jump this season.

"It was November 17th during basketball tryouts and I was doing this layup drill," Trey explained. "I went up for a left handed layup that contracted my quad muscle. Then my knee came apart."

While a injury might slow some people down -

"It's been tough. It's been really tough. Just the whole comeback," Trey said.

- a broken knee cap didn't stop Trey's drive.

He started adjusting his jumping approach by taking five steps and working his way up from there.

"I did an 8-step jump which was pretty good," Trey said.



He successfully cleared what no 14-year-old has ever cleared before: 6'11", which technically would have been a new world record. He'll look to officially write his name in the record books this summer.

"I didn't think I would ever see something like this," said Helena High high jump coach Andrew Mozer. "It's incredible. Especially coming from a freshman. Just absolutely unbelievable."

"He's a freak athlete, he's nuts," Zander added. "It's crazy to see him out here grinding after such an injury."

"It says a lot about his character. He's always out here grinding out here, working hard," said teammate Keair Adgerson. "Trying to get better every day. That's huge for him."

And now Trey is progressing inch by inch - he hopes to clear 7'2" by the state - and clear 7'8" by the end of his senior year. And it doesn't stop there.

"Now my dream's to go to the Olympics," Trey said.

Which is looking like a realistic goal.

"In order to do this, a lot of kids would win and call it a day," Coach Mozer said. "That's not where he's at. He knows there's way more in store for him."

Trey proves no injury is big enough to stop dreams - and fights to reach new heights every time he laces up his spikes.