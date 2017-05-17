Electric City Roller GrrrlZ face off against Team Wolfpack

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
The Great Falls Police Department are currently investigating a death Tuesday night on the south west side of town. The Airway Motel is where a body of an unidentified person was found late Tuesday night.
The Great Falls Police Department are currently investigating a death Tuesday night on the south west side of town. The Airway Motel is where a body of an unidentified person was found late Tuesday night.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.