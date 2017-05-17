Electric City Roller GrrrlZ face off against Team Wolfpack

Come out and support the Electric City Roller GrrrlZ in their upcoming bout against the Wyoming "Team Wolfpack."

This year's "Spring Break-her" will take place on Saturday, May 20th at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. Doors open at 6:00pm, the bout starts at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, with military $10 at the door and kids 10 and under just $1 or one canned food donation.

Partial proceeds will benefit the NTF Montana Transplant Foundation.

If you aren't able to attend the bout and see what these ladies can do, you're invited to their upcoming open house. It's a time to meet team members, learn more about the sport, and get to know how the Electric City Roller GrrrlZ work. That open house will take place on Tuesday, May 23rd at 7:00pm at the "Wheels of Thunder," located at 1600 12th Avenue North. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit their website.