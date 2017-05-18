Suspended sentence revoked for girl in school arson case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Youth Court judge has revoked a suspended sentence given to a 13-year-old girl for her role in a November fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage to a Helena high school because she violated the terms of the sentence just hours after it was handed down.



Judge Kathy Seeley found Wednesday that the girl had been out past curfew and was with some teens who stole alcohol from a store.



The suspended sentence required the girl go to a facility in South Dakota for addiction treatment.



On Wednesday, Seeley sentenced her to a secure chemical dependency treatment and rehabilitation center in Idaho. Prosecutors say it's likely she will spend about a year there.



A 13-year-old boy was scheduled to change his plea in the Helena High arson fire on Wednesday, but his hearing was postponed.

