GFPD wraps up their part of Airway Motel investigation

One agency is telling us it's being investigated as a homicide, while the other remains tight-lipped on details.

Yesterday, we reported that Great Falls police sent out a press release saying an investigation is underway, but when we spoke with deputy Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki, he says that this specific case is a homicide investigation.

Our reporter Tarvarious Haywood spent the afternoon talking to residents at this motel to get an idea of what happened Tuesday night, when a body was found.

Two people who were staying at the hotel, told me although they were asleep when the body was discovered, the scene they woke up to made it clear that something was wrong.

Neither wanted to go on camera, but one of the neighbors described the scene Wednesday morning being swarmed with police.

She told me she knew one person staying in the room authorities had blocked off, and described her as a woman.

She had last spoken to the woman two days prior, another neighbor says that the same woman told him she was staying with a man at the hotel but was scared of him. Great Falls police were not able to confirm any of the information that was given to me, but they did confirm that an autopsy took place this morning in Missoula.

The identity of the the body has yet to be revealed, we also do not yet know the cause of death.