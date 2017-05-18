Day 1: AA State Tennis Highlights & Results held in Kalispell at Flathead Valley Community College.

Starting with boys singles... first round matchup between Sentinel's Cody Curtis and Glacier's Holland Blalack... the two go the distance and a huge upset as Curtis gets passed the number one player out of the north... 4-6, 6-4, 6-1...



In boys doubles... the pairing of Logan Derby and Jackson Pedersen from Bozeman made quick work of Hellgate's Cole Tolleson-Knee and Hendry Ledyard... the Hawks pair wins 6-0, 6-1...



Girls doubles now... Hawks strong once again... Brooklyn Mailey with the perfect placement as she and her partner Hannah Hays knock off West's Catherine Follet and Allison Johnson 6-3, 6-1...



In the quarters... CMR's Mackenzie George justifies her number one seed... she handles Helena High's Lucie Marques 7-5, 6-1... George faces Skyview's Katie Hooten tomorrow in the semis...



Last year's state runner up Heather Sikoski of Bozeman battling with Senior's Kirsten Kraske... Sikoski well on her way to the title game again as she wins 6-1, 6-0... she'll face Hellgate's Olivia Panarella first thing tomorrow...



In one boys quarterfinals singles matchup... defending state champ Marcos Zelver from Bozeman and Big Sky's Liam Johnson... Zelver controls the entire match... 6-0, 6-1 the final... as he also advances to tomorrow's semifinals.

