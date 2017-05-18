Bison exhibit reopens after flooding threatens artifacts - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bison exhibit reopens after flooding threatens artifacts

The C.M. Russell Museum is gearing up for it's reopening of "The Bison: American Icon, Heart of the Plains Indian Culture."

Employee Emily Wilson says the exhibit was taken down after severe flooding and hail threatened the objects in August 2016. Instead of simply putting everything back, Wilson says the museum used the incident as an opportunity to "revamp" the exhibit and add even more.

The new "reimagined" exhibit will feature over 1,000 artifacts, with a special focus on graphics and contemporary pieces. There will be a special members only preview on Friday, May 19th, with the exhibit then opening to the public on Saturday, May 20th during normal museum hours.

To kick off the grand opening, Wilson will be hosting two public tours to museum guests on Saturday, May 20th at 11:00am and 1:00pm. 

For more information, including times and ticket prices, visit the C.M. Russell Museum's website

