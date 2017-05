Highlights from the Great Falls High versus Bozeman doubleheader State Softball Playoff Matchup. Great Falls High will advance to play in the Class AA State Softball Tournament that will be held in Great Falls on May 25-27, 2017 at the Multi-Sport Complex.

Game 1: Great Falls High - 9 vs. Bozeman - 0

Game 2: Great Falls High - 7 vs. Bozeman - 6