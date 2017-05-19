Class B State Golf Championship Rounds Highlights & Scores

Final championship rounds of the Class B State golf tournament held at the Marias Valley Golf Course in Shelby.

Start on the girls side - Loyola's Kylie Esh entered the day in the lead and led by one stroke on hole 13. She almost gets the birdie - but will settle for par, a common theme from her today.

On the fifteenth hole, Shelby's Skylar Martin hits for par, and sits at one over. She can't compete with Kylie who would keep her par streak going to win the state title with a 146.

"I just kind of was trying to think about one hole at a time and not trying to get ahead of myself," Esh said. "Our team meant a lot to me as well so I was mostly worried about our teammates."

On the boys side, no surprise here - Ryggs Johnston left day one with a 61 and led on the eighth hole under two. He gets the birdie.

He was joined alongside Colstrip's Peter Brown on the eleventh hole - he hits par.

Which can't compare to Ryggs - another birdie for him. He would end the day as the returning state champ - breaking his own all class 36 hole record with a 128.

"it's pretty exciting. I was excited to break my own record too - especially by three. Get it down there pretty low so it'll stand for awhile," Johnston said. "I was trying to get it to 20 under par but just struggled a little today. I wasn't trying to hit the ball all over the place. But I got a 67 out of it, so that's alright."

Missoula Loyola took home the boys team title at 642. On the girls side, it was Three Forks with some new hardware with 714.