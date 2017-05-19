11th Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off

A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...

Tick season is upon us, and of course we want to protect ourselves along with our furry best friends. One veterinarian at best friends animal hospital says while they are concerned during this season, Montana doesn't have too much to worry about. Doctor Michael Norton says that here in Montana, we don't have the type of ticks that carry dieases like Lyme or the Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, Both which are deadly for animals and humans. He says the biggest issues that he ha...