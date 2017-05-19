11th Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

11th Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off

Posted: Updated:

Join the community of Craig for it's 11th Annual Caddis Festival and BBQ Cook-Off! This year is bigger, better, and sunnier (or expected to be) than ever before. 

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20th, with festivities kicking off at 4:00pm. The afternoon is meant to have something for everyone, including a parade, kids activities, silent auction, raffle, vendors, live music and food! All proceeds from the event will go towards benefiting the Craig Volunteer Fire Department. 

Organizers Lynn Kenyon and Mark Raisler say the turnout has grown every year, despite what has been rainy weather. But this year, the forecast is mostly clear, meaning they are hoping for an even bigger crowd. 

For more information on what you can expect, visit their website

