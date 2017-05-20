State AA Tennis Championship Rounds, Highlights & Results

Back here at Flathead Valley Community College for the second day of the AA state tennis tournament. A lot more at stake as we get deeper into this tournament. We start with the semifinal matchups.

One of the most compelling matches of the day... defending state champ Marcos Zelver from Bozeman and Senior's Jay Montague (Mon-Tay-G)... Zelver pulls out a tight one 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the championship...

Another good semifinal... CMR's Mackenzie George and Skyview's Katie Hooton... it took three sets to determine a winner... but Hooton gets the job done 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to advance to the championship...

In the championship round... Hooton had no answer for last year's second place finisher Heather Sikoski from Bozeman... Sikoski avenges that loss as she knocks off Hooton 6-0, 6-0... a feat she accomplished after battling back from a rotator cuff injury...

"I wanted to play my best and I guess my best was good enough to beat these girls. They all played great but I came out here with a mission and I wanted to win," Sikoski said after the match.

On the boys side, Zelver barely even broke a sweat against Helena High's Cory Bowlby, Zelver captures his second straight singles title... 6-0, 6-1... Zelver says sticking to his gameplan against Bowlby ultimately paid off in the win.

"I played him before so I knew I needed to keep backhands deep, keep my serve to his backhand, and I knew if I did those things that I should've gotten the win," Zelver added.

In doubles... the tandem of Logan Derby and Jackson Pedersen of Bozeman were too much for their teammates Noah Metzger and Henry Stewart... Derby and Pedersen win 6-0, 6-2... the two say their chemistry and experience gave them the upper hand in the match...

"We have more experience. It's their first year playing. We just stick to our game and have a lot of confidence in our shots," the pair said.

To the girls side... the twins from Capital... Fiona and Bridget Powers went back and forth for hours with Glacier's Anna Cecil and Maya Buckingham... the twins kept their composure throughout the entire match despite a loud Wolfpack crowd... winning their first state title was extra special for the twins because they did it with each other.

"It's pretty cool. We're both the same playing ability so we've been playing with each other for so many years and we have a really good dynamic. It was cool to have all that hard work pay off," they said.

In team scores, the Bozeman girls come in first with 22 points, Capital second with 13, Glacier and Sentinel tie with 12. For the boys, Bozeman first again with 41 points, Helena High and Senior round out the top 3 with 17 and 16 points respectively. Reporting in Kalispell, Kurt Schroeder, SWX Montana.