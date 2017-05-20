Josh Huestis to Speak at Sports Banquet in Great Falls

Former C.M. Russell basketball player and now professional player Josh Huestis made a stop at the KFBB television station on Friday. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward will be speaking at the Great Falls Tribune's second annual Northcentral Montana Sports Awards Banquet on Monday. He told us what he plans on speaking about at the ceremony.

"I think the biggest thing that I want to convey is just how important athletics has been to me and I know how important it's been to so many other kids. A lot of things that I have told you here is the amount of work that it takes to reach that next level and to neever let anybody tell you that you can't do something and always fight for what you believe in and for what you want, and never let a fear of failure stop you from pursuing that," said Josh Huestis.

The banquet will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Best Western Plus Heritage Inn located in Great Falls at 6:00 p.m.