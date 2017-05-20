Military appreciation day in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Military appreciation day in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

For three days the Downtown Chicks, a committee of the downtown great falls association, is honoring the men and women who have protected our country with military appreciation day.
Today is the last day for active and retired military to take advantage of the different discounts stores and restaurants are offering.
Most stores in the downtown area offering up to 20 percent off what ever you buy and some are even giving away free items. 
Bert and Ernie is giving away free apple pie and ice cream for military families. 
Dragonfly is also giving away a free gift with a purchase. 
however, you must be able to present your military i-d with all purchases to get the discount. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:54:42 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots.

  • The Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade Is This Saturday!

    The Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade Is This Saturday!

    Saturday, May 18 2013 1:50 AM EDT2013-05-18 05:50:36 GMT
    Photo From Spokane Lilac FestivalPhoto From Spokane Lilac Festival
    KHQ.COM - It's a tradition here in Spokane, the 75th annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, and it's this weekend! Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend on Saturday.
    KHQ.COM - It's a tradition here in Spokane, the 75th annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, and it's this weekend! Here's what you need to know if you plan to attend on Saturday.

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:43:17 GMT

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

  • Venue changed for Bernie Sanders rally in Billings

    Venue changed for Bernie Sanders rally in Billings

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-18 21:53:33 GMT

    Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.

    Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.