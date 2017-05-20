Senator Tester hits the campaign trail in support of Rob Quist - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senator Tester hits the campaign trail in support of Rob Quist

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Bernie Sanders not the only one campaigning for Quist today.
Here in Great Falls Jon Tester also threw his support behind the democratic candidate.
Tester says since we are only 5 days away from this special election.
This Quist rally is a great way to get people fired up about voting.      
He says he has full faith that Rob Quist it the right person for this job will serve the people of Montana the true Montanan way.
Governor Steve Bullock also hit the campaign trail in Helena today in support of Rob Quist.

