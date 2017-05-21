ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.

Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.

They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.

According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.

The ATV rolled one time throwing Pepion off.

He was transported to Benefis hospital with life threatening injuries.

Montana Highway Patrol, Cascade County Sheriff's, Great Falls Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services were on scene.

According to GFPD alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Pepion is still in the hospital but has been cited for a DUI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and expired registration.