Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

"It's definitely not was I was expecting," she explained. "I never thought I'd be a track athlete."

Cali has a background in gymnastics, and a friend told her she should give pole vaulting a try. Cali thought:

"Why not? Then I just ended up in everything else," she said.

While pole vault wasn't her strongest event, coaches started to discover her speed.

"I'd like to think that we saw it the whole time. But her pole vault coach said, hey I think she can run. You might want to look at her in the 100," said CMR head track coach Mike Henneberg.

So Cali made the switch from jumping high in the air to running fast on the ground, and she's never looked back.

"She's just taken the ball and run with it since then and had a great career for us and one of our best all-time sprinters I think we've ever had," Coach Henneberg said.

Along with being quick, he adds her attitude makes her shine even more.

"In victories, she's always been very humble," Coach Henneberg said. "In defeats, she's always been very gracious and classy. She's a class act and we'll miss her."

Now Cali has just one goal left before heading to University of Mary in North Dakota: a state title.

"I just want to win. I really would love to win state," Cali said. "I think it would be awesome to have all my hard work pay off and finally win."

Regardless of the outcome at the state meet, Cali has shown that it's never too late to develop new passions.

