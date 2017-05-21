Class AA State Tennis Brings Tough Competition

The overbearing theme of this year's Class AA State tennis tournament was how competitive the matches were. The tournament organizer says this year's meet featured the most three-set matches he can remember. Three out of the four state champions were first time winners, while the other - Bozeman's Marcos Zelver - won his second in two years. The players say sticking with what got them to the tournament and being dialed in the whole time helped them bring home hardware.

"I just kept my head in the game, I didn't get mad at myself, and I just hit my strokes like I usually do," said girls singles state title winner Heather Sikowski.

"Just keeping my forehands deep, keeping my serves in, I didn't double fault a lot, and just staying mentally tough," added Zelver.