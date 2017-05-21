Belgrade Impresses in Eastern A Track & Field Divisionals

Half of the field for the 2017 Class A track and field state championships is set following the Eastern A meet in Belgrade. The top ten in each event will move on to the state meet in Laurel.

Host Belgrade put together an impressive showing in front of their home crowd - winning the girls team title while finishing second in the boys team standings. The Panthers were led by the always dominant Northern Arizona commit Pipi Eitel.

Another standout may have made his name known on the boys side - Miles City's Keith Vanderlaan won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes in personal record times, proving the sophomore could be one to watch next weekend in Laurel.

While their experience levels may differ - both enter the state meet confident and ready to go.

"I feel pretty confident. It's always nerve-wracking, especially trying to repeat," said Eitel. "Last year, I felt not very, just like no pressure and no one really knew who I was."

"Well this is actually my first year doing track. I've never done it before," added Vanderlaan. "This pretty much gives me perspective on how I'll pretty much do at state and boosts my confidence so I can go harder."