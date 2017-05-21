Florence High Softball Headed to State

Tradition reigns at Florence High School.

You can see it all the way around the outskirts of the softball field. Six state championships in the past decade mark a legacy that has been paved before them.

For the current Falcons from Florence, that tradition is something they want to be a part of.

The team is off to state after winning their conference and posting an impressive 19-3 record for the year. With only two seniors on this squad, the Falcons weren't even supposed to be this good - this fast.

But for head coach Rob Ralls, he knows that the road to an impressive seventh title for the program could come off a great weekend of play in Frenchtown.

"You know it would be nice to go into state as a one seed, it makes the road a little bit easier, but we have to get there first," Coach Ralls said.

"It would be the greatest feeling in the world, and I would just want to win it for the seniors, and as a team so we can see what it feels like," added sophomore shortstop Shannon Byrnes. "I know that it takes a lot of hard work, but it would show that it pays off."

"Florence has a state motto, or motto I'm pretty sure," added senior utility Chloe Arthur. "You only have to play good for two weeks, and then you are state champs, so there is that."