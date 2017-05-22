Man arrested for allegedly choking a woman in Walmart

On Friday Great Falls Police responded to a report of an assault inside the Walmart on Smelter Avenue. The Officer met with the victim who said her ex husband, identified as Ronnie Skunkcap, had choked her in the infant section. She reported after agreeing to "go their separate ways" in the store he had come up behind her and choking her for about 15 to 20 seconds. According to the court affidavit she said everything went black and she started to pass out. When he released her she stated that she ran away from him. She said he started to chase her but saw people looking at him so he stopped and took her purse from the cart and went outside.

Court documents state the officer observed her voice was raspy and she had bruising on her neck consistent with being choked.

When the Officer found Skunkcap, he allowed the Officer to get the victims purse. The officer read Skunkcap his Miranda Rights. He told the Officer the bruising was from having sex and declined to say anything further.

Skunkcap has prior convictions which include: felony Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession of Drugs, Misdemeanor Theft, two counts of Partner family Member Assault. The State is asking for his bond to be set at $25,000.