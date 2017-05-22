NEW INFO: Barrus allegedly attempted to bring children along during "suicide mission"

New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.

Just hours before Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus are believed to have killed Moore, they allegedly attempted take Marshall’s children with them by force on what they referred to as a “suicide mission.”

Lloyd Barrus was visiting from California and the Barrus family all went camping near Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Marshall and Lloyd discussed a “suicide mission” which involved a shootout with police then violently argued with the children’s mother attempting to being them along on their “suicide mission.” Unsuccessful, they left the campground armed with a semi-automatic rifle, 9mm pistol, shotgun and a backpack of ammunition and magazines.

According to documents Moore survived the first gunshot wound he obtained about six minutes into perusing the Barrus duo, going 100 miles per hour around 2 a.m.

In court documents, Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said there was no motion or sound from Moore on the patrol car video for about three minutes after the initial gunfire. Then he seemed to regain consciousness, was heard faintly moaning and opening the car door.

About a minute later, Moore and his seemed to be struck by over 15 gunshots. Officers arrived approximately eight minutes later.

The two men fled, but were tracked down by law enforcement near Butte. They then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several counties. Just east of Missoula on Interstate 90, they engaged in a shootout with 14 officers in which Marshall was mortally wounded by law enforcement. Lloyd was arrested after a 9mm handgun was shot out of his hand by law enforcement.

Lloyd Barrus is being held on a $2 million bond at the Missoula County Detention Center with 16 felonies attempted deliberate homicide charges. All charges against him are punishable by life in prison.