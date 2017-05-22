NEW INFO: Barrus allegedly attempted to bring children along dur - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

NEW INFO: Barrus allegedly attempted to bring children along during "suicide mission"

Posted: Updated:

New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.

Just hours before Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus are believed to have killed Moore, they allegedly attempted take Marshall’s children with them by force on what they referred to as a “suicide mission.”

Lloyd Barrus was visiting from California and the Barrus family all went camping near Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Marshall and Lloyd discussed a “suicide mission” which involved a shootout with police then violently argued with the children’s mother attempting to being them along on their “suicide mission.” Unsuccessful, they left the campground armed with a semi-automatic rifle, 9mm pistol, shotgun and a backpack of ammunition and magazines.

According to documents Moore survived the first gunshot wound he obtained about six minutes into perusing the Barrus duo, going 100 miles per hour around 2 a.m.

In court documents, Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said there was no motion or sound from Moore on the patrol car video for about three minutes after the initial gunfire. Then he seemed to regain consciousness, was heard faintly moaning and opening the car door.

About a minute later, Moore and his seemed to be struck by over 15 gunshots. Officers arrived approximately eight minutes later.

The two men fled, but were tracked down by law enforcement near Butte. They then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several counties. Just east of Missoula on Interstate 90, they engaged in a shootout with 14 officers in which Marshall was mortally wounded by law enforcement. Lloyd was arrested after a 9mm handgun was shot out of his hand by law enforcement.

Lloyd Barrus is being held on a $2 million bond at the Missoula County Detention Center with 16 felonies attempted deliberate homicide charges. All charges against him are punishable by life in prison.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know

    Airway Heights water crisis: what you need to know

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:26:42 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive 

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - What’s wrong with the water around Fairchild Air Force Base, are people getting sick from it, and could my tap be contaminated too? Those are just a few of the many questions people are asking as this emergency continues to unfold around the base and the Airway Heights community. KHQ has put together this guide to gather information that’s publically available right now, and give you a comprehensive 

  • New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:16:26 GMT

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

  • ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

    ATV accident Saturday night lands man in hospital and a DUI

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:46:10 GMT
    Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.  Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.   They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.  According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.   The ATV rolled on...
    Sunday Great Falls Police released the name of the driver who crashed an ATV Saturday night.  Just after 9 Great Falls Police actually heard the accident on Tenth Avenue South and called it in.   They blocked off an entire four block area so they could investigate the scene safely.  According to the GFPD 38 year old David Pepion was heading east bound on Tenth Avenue when he turned the ATV too fast on 17th Street South.   The ATV rolled on...

  • Archery on the range

    Archery on the range

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:33:58 GMT

    They say practice makes perfect when it come to honing your skill and one local organization is putting their skills to the test with a 3-d challenge.   A 3D challenge means there's real life size deer and elk "hidden" in the bush you can shoot at. 

    They say practice makes perfect when it come to honing your skill and one local organization is putting their skills to the test with a 3-d challenge.   A 3D challenge means there's real life size deer and elk "hidden" in the bush you can shoot at. 

  • 41st Annual Maggotfest could be biggest ever

    41st Annual Maggotfest could be biggest ever

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:15:53 GMT

    Less than a month after the park opened, the 41st Annual Maggotfest welcomed more than 48 teams worth of rugby players to Missoula

    Less than a month after the park opened, the 41st Annual Maggotfest welcomed more than 48 teams worth of rugby players to Missoula