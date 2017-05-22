Lower bond request for Pettibone

Some people say home is where the heart is. A place where you should always feel safe. But one Great Falls resident got more than she bargained for from one of her neighbors after he was accused of watching her through her window.

Monday the defense for Timothy Pettibone requested his bail to be reduced from $75,000 to $500.00. The state went a step further actually recommending pettibone be released on his own recognizance.

Looking back at April when Pettibone was initially arrested after court documents showed he had been watching the victim in her own home through a window.

When detectives located Pettibone in his house he admitted to contacting the victim, but denied watching her. Officers searched the home and found a small bag of methamphetamine.

He has been charged with one count of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and felony surreptitious visual observation.

In court Monday Judge Elizabeth Best asked the state if the victim knew about the hearing they said she did.

She then said he could be released on those charges however will remain in custody for other prior charges.

They include, 2 counts criminal endangerment, partner-family member assault and indecent exposure dating back to 2001.

Pettibone is a registered tier three sex offender for a charge of criminal endangerment out of Judith Basin County