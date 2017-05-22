Knocking on your door - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Knocking on your door

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

With just four days left until the special Congressional election, candidates are out pounding the pavement. Or in this case, voter's doors. We got a chance to speak with Democrat Rob Quist who was in Great Falls Monday.

Quist rallied the troops for one last hurrah here in the Electric City. Volunteers got out to knock on doors reminding people about Thursday's vote and letting their voice be heard.  We had the chance to ask Quist why he included Great Falls in his whistle stop trip through the state. 

"It's time to kind of get them excited about making this whole thing happen and we have done all this great hard work we are at that point where its time to really focus on getting people out to vote," said Quist.

He said without the support of his volunteers and the people who believe in him, he couldn't have made it this far.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Robbery Suspect Captured

    Robbery Suspect Captured

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:43:59 GMT
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 

  • Broadwater County Sheriff addresses loss of Deputy Moore

    Broadwater County Sheriff addresses loss of Deputy Moore

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:22:21 GMT

    Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.  

    Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.  

  • 2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex

    2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:05:29 GMT
    Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture" and escalates an anti-gay backlash.
    Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture" and escalates an anti-gay backlash.