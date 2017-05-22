Knocking on your door

With just four days left until the special Congressional election, candidates are out pounding the pavement. Or in this case, voter's doors. We got a chance to speak with Democrat Rob Quist who was in Great Falls Monday.

Quist rallied the troops for one last hurrah here in the Electric City. Volunteers got out to knock on doors reminding people about Thursday's vote and letting their voice be heard. We had the chance to ask Quist why he included Great Falls in his whistle stop trip through the state.

"It's time to kind of get them excited about making this whole thing happen and we have done all this great hard work we are at that point where its time to really focus on getting people out to vote," said Quist.

He said without the support of his volunteers and the people who believe in him, he couldn't have made it this far.

