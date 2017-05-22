Quist Hosts Countdown Rally In Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Quist Hosts Countdown Rally In Great Falls

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Rob Quist is coming off a busy weekend, he and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held four events across the treasure state, hoping to sway voters ahead of the May 25th Special Election. But Quist isn't taking a day off... Instead, he went door to door speaking with residents of great falls before hosting a countdown rally at Dark Horse Hall. It's the final push before Election Day and Quist spent time today talking to voters face to face. To celebrate all the hard work of staff, supporters, and volunteers in the electric city, the campaign hosted the countdown rally. But politics was still the talk of the event, as supporters spoke about why they believe Quist is best for Montana. "I'm diabetic so, you know, if he thinks he can keep the cost of medication down, that's important to me.” Jake Sorich said. Rob Quist isn't planning on taking a break anytime soon. In fact, after Great Falls, he plans to continue campaigning in Billings and Missoula.

    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 

    Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.  

    Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture" and escalates an anti-gay backlash.