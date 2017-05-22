Quist Hosts Countdown Rally In Great Falls

Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin confirms on air with ABC FOX Montana, KFBB and KULR that the suspects in the deadly officer involved shooting is a father and son duo.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
