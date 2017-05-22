Parks & Recreation Hosts Town Hall - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Parks & Recreation Hosts Town Hall

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Great Falls Park and Recreation Department hosting a town hall meeting Monday night, giving the public more information about the proposed park district and answering any questions residents may have. The proposed park district is a part of the department’s master plan. I will help generate funding for Parks and Rec. allowing it to catch up on the 12 million dollars of deferred maintenance it's facing. Right now, the department has no way of creating its own funding and has to rely on the city, which often times means funding is cut. By creating a park district, great falls homeowners will face a slight rise in taxes. Parks and Rec. Interim Director Patty Rearden says the tax increase won't be too large. Homeowners with a $100,000 home will be paying close to $43 a year.  We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

