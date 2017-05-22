Josh Huestis to Host Youth Basketball Camp in Great Falls

Former C.M. Russell, now Oklahoma City Thunder NBA player, will be hosting a youth basketball camp in mid July in Great Falls. Josh says he's doing this because it's something he would have want to have the opportunity to participate in when he was a kid.

"Taking my platform and being able to come here and teach kids and show them what it takes to reach the next level and setting them up for success and giving back to my community and trying to be a role model is huge to me and it's something that I always promised myself I would do if I ever made it to the level I'm at. I'm really excited about it because I'm excited to see the kids faces and I hope everybody has an amazing time and learns and I want everybody to make it to the highest level that they possibly can," said Josh Huestis.

The youth basketball camp will be held from July 10-13, 2017 in Great Falls. The camp is for boys and girls from 9-17 years old, and it runs from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. Daily. V

Click here for the camp website.