Making Great Falls Great: 2017 Paris Gibson Awards

Do you know someone who has made Great Falls Great? If so, share their story! The Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee is once again honoring residents working to better their community with the 8th Annual Paris Gibson Award.

The criteria: He/She shall be a long standing resident of Great Falls; have excelled in his/her area of expertise; has contributed to the betterment of Great Falls; and has been innovative and creative in his/her service to the community.

Nominations are due by Wednesday, June 7th. Nomination forms are available at the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department (1700 River Dr. N.), Great Falls Public Library (301 3rd Ave. N.) or online.

Forms can be submitted in person at the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, or emailed to Patty Rearden at prearden@greatfallsmt.net.

The winner will be announced ahead of the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7:00pm, Wednesday, June 28th at the Mansfield Convention Center.

Winners will receive $500 to be given to a local charity of their choice, thanks to Jim and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel, Inc., a tree planted in the Elks Riverside Park in their honor, thanks to Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, and a marker and plaque donated by Greg Hall of Access Fitness. There will also be a ride in the Fourth of July Parade in the beautiful 1985 Crown Victoria, owned and driven by Denny Lorang.

For more information, call Norma Ashby at 453-7078, or email her at ashby7@q.com.