Making Great Falls Great: 2017 Paris Gibson Awards - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Making Great Falls Great: 2017 Paris Gibson Awards

Posted: Updated:

Do you know someone who has made Great Falls Great? If so, share their story! The Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee is once again honoring residents working to better their community with the 8th Annual Paris Gibson Award. 

The criteria: He/She shall be a long standing resident of Great Falls; have excelled in his/her area of expertise; has contributed to the betterment of Great Falls; and has been innovative and creative in his/her service to the community. 

Nominations are due by Wednesday, June 7th. Nomination forms are available at the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department (1700 River Dr. N.), Great Falls Public Library (301 3rd Ave. N.) or online

Forms can be submitted in person at the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, or emailed to Patty Rearden at prearden@greatfallsmt.net.

The winner will be announced ahead of the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7:00pm, Wednesday, June 28th at the Mansfield Convention Center. 

Winners will receive $500 to be given to a local charity of their choice, thanks to Jim and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel, Inc., a tree planted in the Elks Riverside Park in their honor, thanks to Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape Nursery, and a marker and plaque donated by Greg Hall of Access Fitness. There will also be a ride in the Fourth of July Parade in the beautiful  1985 Crown Victoria, owned and driven by Denny Lorang. 

For more information, call Norma Ashby at 453-7078, or email her at ashby7@q.com. 

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Robbery Suspect Captured

    Robbery Suspect Captured

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:43:59 GMT
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 

  • Broadwater County Sheriff addresses loss of Deputy Moore

    Broadwater County Sheriff addresses loss of Deputy Moore

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-05-16 19:22:21 GMT

    Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.  

    Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan released a statement following the shooting death of Deputy Mason Moore.  

  • 2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex

    2 men in Indonesia caned dozens of times for gay sex

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-05-23 06:05:29 GMT
    Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture" and escalates an anti-gay backlash.
    Two men in Indonesia's Aceh province have been publicly caned dozens of times for consensual gay sex, a punishment rights advocates denounced as "medieval torture" and escalates an anti-gay backlash.