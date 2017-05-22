Josh Huestis Encourages Athletes During Hometown Visit

Tonight the Great Falls Tribune honored hundreds of student athletes who found success this season, but perhaps the biggest talk of the night was all about someone whose name you may have heard before - Josh Huestis.

The former CMR Rustler led his high school basketball team to back-to-back state championships. After that, he went on to Stanford where he went all the way to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. Now, he's a part of the Oklahoma City NBA team.

Josh was the featured guest speaker tonight, and one of his main points during his hometown visit was to encourage anyone that they can reach their dreams.

"I just want to be as good or get the same success that he's gotten," said two-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner Brendan Howard. "That just comes through a lot of hard work, and we're both hard working people, and we've both earned everything we've gotten so far."

"I'm just trying to represent Montana the best way that I can and give it a great name and put it on the map because there's a lot of great athletes here and a lot of great people," said former CMR Rustler and current NBA player Josh Huestis. "It's an incredible state, and I think that if I can do that, it will draw attention to the state and it'll just explode from there."

After three seasons of Josh switching between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the developmental league team in the Oklahoma Blue, Josh has one season left to play.

These awards that the students are winning tonight are representative of how far they've come and how far they have left to go, as Josh is the perfect example of defying all odds to make it to the top.