Preparing grads for life after school

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Looking ahead to the future and supporting graduates is on the mind of every school administration. Right here at home one university is preparing for a new career transition program starting in the fall. 

University of Great Falls is introducing the providence "Individual Mapping for Professional Academic to Career Transition" or I.M.P.A.C.T. Program.  It is designed to help graduates and current students find work within their field after graduation.
Leslie Dawson Director of the Career Center said nationally, over 80 percent of grads find full time work. However she said only about 25 percent are actually working in their chosen profession.
The program will also help students prepare for real life situations like job interviews and even internships.

