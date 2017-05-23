Casino robbing man wants a trial - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Casino robbing man wants a trial

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

When you go to the casino usually you expect to walk out with a handful of cash you won, not stolen money. Great Falls Police arrested one man Monday night for doing just that. 

Around 730 pm GFPD responded to a robbery complaint at the Magic Diamond Casino. 

Court documents state witnesses told police a masked male was carrying a knife demanding money from the til.

An employee told the assailant there was no money in the til but gave him  money from her apron adding she kept the rubber bands so it's harder to carry.

The amount totaled over $350.00. 

Another witness described the robber to police as a 5' 9" heavy set man wearing black winter boots and a white tee shirt with lettering on the front and back

GFPD located a man fitting the description, with the stolen amount of money and took him into custody.

The suspect Nickolas Van Meter declines comment other than he wanted to go to trial. He has prior convictions and the state is asking for a $50,000 bond. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:47:55 GMT

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

  • Robbery Suspect Captured

    Robbery Suspect Captured

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:43:59 GMT
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:51:51 GMT

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

    Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:33:37 GMT

    Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 

    Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 