Casino robbing man wants a trial

When you go to the casino usually you expect to walk out with a handful of cash you won, not stolen money. Great Falls Police arrested one man Monday night for doing just that.

Around 730 pm GFPD responded to a robbery complaint at the Magic Diamond Casino.



Court documents state witnesses told police a masked male was carrying a knife demanding money from the til.



An employee told the assailant there was no money in the til but gave him money from her apron adding she kept the rubber bands so it's harder to carry.



The amount totaled over $350.00.



Another witness described the robber to police as a 5' 9" heavy set man wearing black winter boots and a white tee shirt with lettering on the front and back



GFPD located a man fitting the description, with the stolen amount of money and took him into custody.



The suspect Nickolas Van Meter declines comment other than he wanted to go to trial. He has prior convictions and the state is asking for a $50,000 bond.

