Great Falls Fire Department Celebrated EMS Week

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

It's national EMS week and first responders around the country are being recognized for their hard work and dedication. When an emergency happens, fire fighters are out the door and on their way. This week, the nation is recognizing the men and women who are first on the scene, ready to provide assistance on a moment's notice. "We're here as a community to help the community." Says Great Falls Fire Department Chief Steve Hester. The Great Falls Fire Department, embracing the recognition of their work this week but also remembering all those who help make it possible for them to do their job. "Our dispatch center is the first step in an EMS system. We want to recognize that too. Dispatchers are a key ingredient." Chief Hester says. The department doesn't just respond to car accidents or fires, but emergency medical calls. Certain service members are specifically trained to handle those types of emergencies. "We have engine companies that don't transport but provide advanced life support. Which is heart, circulation, and breathing. They can do a lot of stuff right there, immediately when they arrive on scene to help save lives." Chief Hester explains. But despite the recognition, the staff stays humble, thanking the community for all the support they provide."The community pays for this fire department to exist,” Chief Hester states. “We appreciate that. I want to thank them."

