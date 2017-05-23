3 Graduate Cascade County Drug Treatment Court - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3 Graduate Cascade County Drug Treatment Court

Posted: Updated:
By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Drug treatment court is a jail alternative program provided by the justice system, aiming to help people overcome drug addiction rather than imprison them. It first began in Great Falls in 2005 and a Veterans Treatment Court was added in 2013. Since then, it has grown to be the largest drug treatment court in the state. Under District Judge Greg Pinski, the court has taken on some unique initiatives and has been awarded over $1,000,000 in federal grants. Judge Pinski says the most important thing about the program is the life saving effectiveness. “This program is truly saving lives. You know, we're restoring families, everyone who graduates is sober, any mental health conditions they have are stable, they have a safe place to live, and their employed. And, what else could we ask for than that?" Drug court is a voluntary program, all participants join on their own. So far, more than 80 people have fully completed and graduated from the Drug Treatment Court Program and 25 have completed and graduated the Veterans Drug Treatment Court program.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-05-23 15:47:55 GMT

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

    Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

  • Robbery Suspect Captured

    Robbery Suspect Captured

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:43:59 GMT
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 
    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-23 19:51:51 GMT

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

    Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:33:37 GMT

    Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 

    Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 