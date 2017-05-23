33rd Annual Montana Mule Days

It's time once again for Montana's number one mule rodeo, Montana Mule Days! This is the 33rd year of the event, and things are bigger and better than ever before.

The three day event, taking place June 9th, 10th and 11th, will feature 139 different classes and events, working exclusively with mules and donkeys. Organizers Skip and Char Archibald say there is something for everyone, ranging from log pulling, driving classes, western pleasure, trail classes, and everything in between. Skip points out, even if you aren't interested in participating, come and watch, enjoy, and learn with everyone!

New this year: the event will be moved from to Whitehall, with the central location sure to attract more attendees. Tickets are $5/day, or $10/three days, children 6 and under are free. For more information, head to the Montana Mule Days website.