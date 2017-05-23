33rd Annual Montana Mule Days - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

33rd Annual Montana Mule Days

It's time once again for Montana's number one mule rodeo, Montana Mule Days! This is the 33rd year of the event, and things are bigger and better than ever before. 

The three day event, taking place June 9th, 10th and 11th, will feature 139 different classes and events, working exclusively with mules and donkeys. Organizers Skip and Char Archibald say there is something for everyone, ranging from log pulling, driving classes, western pleasure, trail classes, and everything in between. Skip points out, even if you aren't interested in participating, come and watch, enjoy, and learn with everyone!

New this year: the event will be moved from to Whitehall, with the central location sure to attract more attendees. Tickets are $5/day, or $10/three days, children 6 and under are free. For more information, head to the Montana Mule Days website. 

  • LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

  • Robbery Suspect Captured

    A Great Falls man has been arrested after police say he robbed the Magic Diamond Casino along 10th Avenue South. Great Falls Police Department say Nicholas Vanmeter robbed the casino with a knife around 7:30 Monday evening. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Thanks to witness reports, police were able to find Vanmeter around 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street.He was arrested and charged with robbery. We're told more charges may be pending. 
  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Deputy Moore remembered as loving father, friend, husband

    If one thing is evident about the life of Broadwater Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore it's that he embraced faith and love. A faithful servant to God, a loving father to his three children, a loyal husband and a dedicated deputy and volunteer firefighter, loved ones describe Deputy Moore as having a calling to help others.

  • Senior Standout: CMR's Cali Modglin

    Cali Modglin has turned heads all season as she enters the Class AA State meet ranked in the top three for both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. 

