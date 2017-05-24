Crews fighting Blacktail Canyon Fire

The Blacktail Canyon Fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday and is burning in heavy standing dead timber. Somewhere between four and fire acres have been burned, with 0-percent containment.

Firefighters are on scene and are working to secure the perimeter to prevent the fire from growing.

High winds gusting to 43 mph as well as thick stands of dead timber are areas of concern they say. Structure engines are in place to provide protection to structures in the area.

Resources from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the City-County of Butte-Silverbow are working together to manage this fire.