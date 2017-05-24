Helena School Board Passes 2 Levies, Voters Not Required

Earlier this month, Helena voters passed a school bond worth $63 million. This week, the school board has passed two levies. But this time, they did not require voter approval.

There are exceptions on when school districts don’t need to go through voters for levies, and special education is one of them.

In this case two levies, one for elementary schools and one for high schools, will provide the necessary extra funding for special education costs. Superintendent Jack Copps says the district did not have a choice.

"This is not an option we had. We are required by law to provide these services to special education students that request those services," said Copps.

Copps says Helena is unique because it serves as a hub for students from smaller districts in need of special education services. The levies combined total more than $320,000, meaning a one time cost of less than five dollars for a person with a home valued at $100,000.

While the district is not required to get the consent of voters, a new law passed this legislative session requires them to let you know through notices in the newspaper by June.