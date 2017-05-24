Winds knock down building under construction

Great Falls - Wednesday's high winds were too much for one building under construction in Black Eagle. On Wednesday afternoon, the Great Falls area was under a high wind warning and the winds were expected to pick up anywhere from 30-65 mph.

High winds have already caused a significant amount of damage Wednesday morning in Black Eagle..knocking down what was supposed be a new storage building. It was under construction off 25th St. NE between Old Havre Highway and 15th St. N. A friend of the owner tells KFBB that they estimate the damage could total up to $70,000. Crews were working Wednesday morning to clear the site. There's no word yet if another building will go up in its place.

High winds are expected to continue through Wednesday evening.