House bill 391 gives low income families a little extra in pockets



For some, making ends meet can be quite a challenge at times.

Families across the state are faced with the decision of putting gas in the car, or putting food on the table.

Today, Governor Steve Bullock, along with Great Falls representative Tom Jacobson, made that decision a little easier.

Both joined working families for a ceremonial signing here in Great Falls of house bill 391, the Montana earned income tax credit.

Governor Bullock says Montana has been working over 15 years to get this bill passed.

It will impact roughly 80,000 low income families in Montana giving them what he calls a better chance at climbing the ladder of success.

He says when the working people of Montana have opportunities like this, not only does it make a better family, but the whole state benefits from it.