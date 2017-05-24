The night before election

Thursday Montanans finally vote in their next congressmen.

Of course this vote had to happen... Because President Trump selected Ryan Zinke as the new Interior Secretary, leaving Montana's lone congressional seat vacant. Once confirmed, Zinke handed in his official resignation - thus starting the process to replace him.

For many here in the Treasure State its been a long haul in the political world including the candidates.



To answer your question the website govtracker.us tracks how each member of congress votes. So its almost like an online hall monitor for the public.

A graphic right from Zinke's page shows a steady line of voting until November of 2016.

That is when a spike in the graph indicates Zinke basically stopped voting on congressional matters.

From January to March he missed over 80 percent of his votes. And finally in March he handed in his resignation.

Since then Montanans have had no voice or votes in the house on national issues like health care or education bills affecting each person in the country. That means the choice Montanans make Thursday is a historic one.

There is concern of that from county election offices around the state but also it's a day before the long weekend too.

During any election you hear every vote counts. But here it almost seems over the top about how each one matters.

We sat down chance to sit down briefly with Governor Steve Bullock who's encouraging everyone to make their voice heard.

The Governor said your vote in the U.S. House could be the difference of a bill moving on into law or not. He said even if you are tired of all the campaigning this is a chance to use your voice.

"An 18 year old has a lot more at stake in this election than I do as governor. One of things that always strikes me is the lowest voting demographic is about 18-35 yet if they all voted at the scale other folks did all the elections would be decided by their vote,"said Bullock.

He said laws made today will affect their future. He added no matter who wins we have gone all year without our voice in Congress on matters like healthcare and education.

Polls will be open until eight pm Thursday night.