Attorney General Tim Fox is laying out his plan for a new substance abuse initiative.

Fox spoke to KFBB today at an award ceremony for Becky Rate, who was given the outstanding victim advocate award for the work she has done for abuse victims at mercy home.

Turning his focus towards drugs in the state AID Montana, which means addressing the impact of drugs was launched in April of this year.

Fox is now seeking public comment from healthcare professionals, educators, and even people who have struggled with drug issues to help Montanans battling this epidemic.

He says the ultimate goal is to present their findings to the 2019 legislature, along with a new proposed plan.

you can go to www.dojmt.gov/aid-montana to leave a comment or to contact Attorney General Tim Fox's office.