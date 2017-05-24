Trevor Pepin Competing at NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Trevor Pepin has kept himself busy after high school, as he joined the military.

"I just like doing things and I'm trying to make myself the best person that I can be," said javelin thrower Trevor Pepin.

"I went straight from high school to basic training which was in San Antonio. Then after basic if I graduated that and then I went straight to Fort Lee in Virginia for a couple of months," said Pepin.

"Graduated there and came straight here a week before classes started," said Pepin.

Then, the freshman was throwing the javelin for the University of Great Falls track and field team.

"I definitely like to put a lot more things on my plate that I can handle," said Pepin.

Plus, he serves at the Montana Air National Guard.

"When you are in the military the core values is integrity, service before self and excellence in all of you do and those are the core values that they instill in your mind very hard. So I just excellence in all you do. I'm just trying to be excellent out here with what I can and help my teammates in any way that I can do what I can for them," said Pepin.

However, Trevor's arm would make him take some rest.

"It was just from throwing a lot. I went almost a year without throwing and them coming in to throwing a bunch and doing a bunch of drills. It's more overuse on the right side of my body. During that time I was taking off I was doing a lot of drills and a lot of lifting. These hours of practice in the gym and lifting and drilling," said Pepin.

Trevor actually qualified for nationals twice. But, on Thursday in Alabama at the NAIA outdoor track and field national championships, he'll be competing at the NAIA A Standard, after throwing 196 feet and two inches at the UGF Open. He's currently ranked sixth in the nation.

"He's talented and he's got a good head on his shoulders and he's smart and he's motivated to succeed. He doesn't want to go backwards at all, he wants to go forward. Smart, talented, motivated type of person," said Cress.

"It's nice to see kind of the goals that I've had starting to come together and everything starting to piece together. Those pieces were all over the table and now I've got half the puzzle," said Pepin.