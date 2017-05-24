Man sentenced in 2015 sexual abuse case

A Great Falls man accused of sexual assault of a minor was sentenced today in Great Falls.

One of the biggest fears for any parent is finding out their child has been sexually assaulted. Wednesday one family got some closure.



Joseph Paranteau appeared before judge Greg Pinski Wednesday in Cascade County Court.



His original charges were brought against him in 2015 related to sexual assault of a child.



However after reaching a plea deal he is being sentenced for criminal endangerment. Which means he wont have to registrar as a sex offender.



The judge made it clear to the family present that he is unable to sentence him on the first charge which carries an automatic 100 years in prison.



The judge stated during court proceedings that he wished he could.



The judge said given Paranteau criminal history and trying to minimize the offense, the sentence is 10 years in the Montana state prison. And he is ineligible for parole until he completes phase one and two of a violent offender program.